State confirms 2 more cases of mumps on Oahu, including Nanakuli student

The Hawaii Department of Health has confirmed two additional cases of mumps on Oahu.

That brings the total number of mumps cases so far this year to 16.

Officials say at this time, the new cases have no relationship to the two clusters mentioned previously.

“It would seem that mumps has been introduced into our community and is potentially circulating more widely,” health officials said.

At least one case involves a student at Nanakuli Intermediate, and officials say the school, parents, and students were notified.

The department says there is also an imported case, which involves a traveler, that is not counted in the state’s total.