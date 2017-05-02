Arrive Alive: Bicycle Safety

By Published:

The protected bike lane on King Street was the first in the city’s plan to create a grid of bike lanes across urban Honolulu. The two year pilot project proved to be success and the King Street protected bike lane is going to stay. Studies showed it caused minimal traffic delays, increased bikes on King Street by an average of 81%, and reduced bikes on sidewalks from 70% to just 1%.  Chris Sayers from the Department Of Transportation tells us more about what’s ahead for bike safety in Honolulu.

Website: www.honolulu.gov/bicycle.html

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s