Arrive Alive: Bicycle Safety

The protected bike lane on King Street was the first in the city’s plan to create a grid of bike lanes across urban Honolulu. The two year pilot project proved to be success and the King Street protected bike lane is going to stay. Studies showed it caused minimal traffic delays, increased bikes on King Street by an average of 81%, and reduced bikes on sidewalks from 70% to just 1%. Chris Sayers from the Department Of Transportation tells us more about what’s ahead for bike safety in Honolulu.

Website: www.honolulu.gov/bicycle.html