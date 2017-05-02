Ask a Lawyer: Family Court

Family court cases are often emotionally packed and extremely stressful. From child support issues to mediation, it can be overwhelming.

This morning on Wake Up 2day, attorney Jessi Hall joined us to address questions on Family Court in this morning Action Line Law Week.

What resources are available to assist someone with a family court case?

Hall encourages folks seek the assistance of an attorney if you can’t afford one. Three are other resources available to assist someone with a family court case including Hookele Self Help Center, Kapolei Access to Justice Room, Volunteer Legal Services of Hawaii, Legal Aid Hawaii and the Young Lawyers Division Law Day Clinics across state on May 6, 2017.

Volunteers can help answer questions on child support modification and point you in the right direction to seek mediation through organizations such as the Mediation Center of the Pacific or private mediators such as those with Dispute Prevention Resolution.