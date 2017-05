There is a big day coming up this week! Both Cinco de Mayo and Boys’ Day is this Friday, May 5. Instead of choosing between holidays, Frolic Hawaii is helping you celebrate both! Their Awesome Eats downtown lunch pop-up will feature sweet mochi from Fujiya and mouthwatering tamales from Wang Chung’s. Grant Shindo joined us this morning with all of the details!

http://www.frolichawaii.com/stories/awesome-eats-cinco-de-mayo-tamales-boys-day-mochi/