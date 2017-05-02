Crews respond to overturned vehicle on H-1 Freeway in Waipahu

Honolulu police and firefighters are responding an overturned vehicle on the H-1 Freeway in Waipahu Tuesday morning that resulted in serious injuries.

Police say the call came in at 2:49 a.m. and happened in the eastbound direction before the Kunia off-ramp.

Firefighters received a call for an auto extrication, which means possible patients may be stuck inside the vehicle involved.

Emergency Medical Serices say all three occupants were injured in the traffic incident, including two males, an 18-year-old and another in his 20s and a 15-year-old female. All three were hospitalized in serious condition.

Authorities say the crash only involved a single vehicle, which was traveling at a high rate of speed. We are told it struck a guard rail causing it to overturn and land in a grassy embankment.

The accident is currently under HPD investigation.

