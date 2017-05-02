Fans can score Bruno Mars tickets by donating to U.S. landmarks

You could land tickets to this summer’s hottest concert tour by helping one of Hawaii’s landmarks.

The Cities Project by Heineken has partnered with the Bruno Mars 24K Magic U.S. tour.

Fans can go to this Indiegogo campaign page, select from a list of U.S. landmarks, which includes the Waikiki Natatorium, and make a $150 contribution to receive a pair of Bruno Mars tickets, which are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Through this project, we think it’s for us a great opportunity to be able to give back to the city I think has given us so much, and at the same time just provided us a really cool platform, and Bruno again, at the same time, wants to honor the city that has done so much for him,” said Bjorn Trowery with Heineken USA.

The Cities Project by Heineken will award more than 2,600 pairs of tickets. At last check, the project has raised nearly $2,500 for the natatorium.

The natatorium has been closed to the public since the 1970s and there have been numerous discussions on what to do with it.