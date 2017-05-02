Hawaii Island police renew request for information in 30-year-old cold case murder

Hawaii Island police are renewing their request for information regarding an unsolved murder investigation from 1987.

Monday, May 1, marked 30 years since the murder of 26-year-old Lynn Ebisuzaki.

On May 1, 1987, at approximately 10 p.m., Hilo patrol officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Kanoelehua Avenue to look for a missing woman. Ebisuzaki was last seen exiting the residence at 9:15 p.m. and failed to return. Officers conducted a search of the property and adjoining properties and eventually found Ebisuzaki’s lifeless body.

An autopsy determined that Ebisuzaki died as a result of a stab wound. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Police ask anyone with information of the murder to contact Detective Derek Morimoto of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2380 or via email at Derek.Morimoto@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.