Island of Hawaii Week: Hana Hou boutique



KHON2’s Wake Up 2day and Living808 present a special series from the Island of Hawaii. Trini Kaopuiki went exploring and found the joys of a staycation on Hawaii’s largest island.

Located in downtown Hilo, Hana Hou is an eclectic clothing and gift shop specializing in traditional Hawaiian items crafted by local artisans.

Preserving the craft of traditional lauhala weaving is an important part of Hana Hou’s mission. Purses, place mats, and papale lauhala (hats) of lauhala weaving can be found here as well as the raw materials for weaving (rolls of kukaa, hau, and kapa). Hana Hou also sponsors workshops and annual conferences to promote lauhala crafts, encourage local handmade goods, and perpetuate island culture.

Hana Hou is a family-run business committed to promoting a wide variety of authentic handcrafted goods. In addition to lauhala products, it features a myriad of other locally produced goods including textiles, gifts, oils, perfumes, art work, and more. The clothing boutique is more like an art gallery than a store, featuring artistic Hawaiian print cotton apparel.

Hana Hou’s commitment to promoting lauhala crafts carries into its fashion accessories. It carries a wide variety of woven lauhala bracelets, earrings, hair accessories, and more. Shoppers will also want to check out the locally made jewelry, including Niihau shell jewelry.

Hana Hou is located at 164 Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo. For more information, call (808) 935-4555.

Related Links: