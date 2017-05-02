Looking to treat Mom for Mother’s Day? We’ve got 5 ideas for you

Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 14. Here are five ways to show Mom how much you love and appreciate her.

* * *

Mother’s Day special at Sea Life Park

Monday, May 8, through Sunday, May 14, park hours 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

All moms enjoy free admission when accompanied by a full-paying guest. One free admission per paying guest, cannot be combined with any other offer.

Click here to book general admission tickets, and click here to book kamaaina rate tickets.

* * *

Mother-daughter afternoon tea and Cinnamon Girl fashion show

Saturday, May 13, at noon, Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa, Moana Surfrider, Beachhouse at the Moana

Nibble on a variety of sandwiches and special Mother’s Day sweets, sip the hotel’s signature teas, and view Cinnamon Girl’s latest fashions made for moms and daughters. Each adult will also receive a glass of champagne.

$70 adults, $35 children (up to 12 years of age), plus tax and gratuity. For reservations, call the dining desk at (808) 921-4600 or email TDRC.Hawaii@starwoodhotels.com.

(Website)

* * *

Hawaii Symphony Orchestra presents Romeo and Juliet

Saturday, May 13, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 14, at 4 p.m., Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall

Celebrated Japanese violinist Sayaka Shoji makes her HSO debut in a program that showcases popular works by Vaughan Williams, Respighi and Prokofiev.

Tickets range in price from $34 to $92. You can purchase tickets online here or via Ticketmaster, or in person at call the Hawaii Symphony Orchestra Box Office (808) 946-8742, Mondays through Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or at the Blaisdell Box Office.

* * *

Sunset Mele Mother’s Day Brunch Celebration

Sunday, May 14, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Hawaii Convention Center, Kalakaua Ballroom

Enjoy a delicious menu and live entertainment, including Na Hoku Hanohano award-winners Kapena, Ku‘uipo Kumukahi, and Marlene Sai. Click here for a special preview that aired on Living808.

General seating: $85 adults, $40 children (ages 4-11); VIP seating: $100 adults, $55 children. BONUS: Score a 10% discount with the promo code Alaska10!

(Website)

* * *

Mother’s Day brunch with Iolani and Manoa DNA

Sunday, May 14, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., The Kahala Hotel & Resort, Maile Room

Enjoy a special Sunday brunch buffet while taking in a fashion and hula show featuring the latest trends by IOLANI with live music by local contemporary trio ManoaDNA.

$110 adults, $75 children (ages 6-12), plus tax and gratuity. For reservations and more information, call the hotel main line at (808) 739-8760 or email restaurants@kahalaresort.com.

(Website)

* * *

Don’t forget to enter Living808’s ‘MOTHER’ of all prize packs giveaway here!