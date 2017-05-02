Owners of Maui Brewing Company honored by Small Business Administration

A big honor for a local brewery.

Garrett and Melanie Marrero of the Maui Brewing Company, were named the National Small Business persons of the year, by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The husband and wife business partners were credited with creating hundreds of jobs with its brewery and pub on Maui and a restaurant in Waikiki.

The Garreros credit their success to their workers.

“We started with simple vision of making killer craft beer keeping it authentic and always producing in hawaii and i think thats led to our success,” Garrett told KHON2 by phone. “But at the end of the day its a lot of people showing up to work everyday to make that awesome beer and craft that killer burger and make sure our guests are having a great time.”

The Maui Brewing Company now sells beer in 28 states and 13 countries.