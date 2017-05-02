Owners of Maui Brewing Company honored by Small Business Administration

By Published: Updated:
Provided by: Maui Brewing Company

A big honor for a local brewery.

Garrett and Melanie Marrero of the Maui Brewing Company, were named the National Small Business persons of the year, by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The husband and wife business partners were credited with creating hundreds of jobs with its brewery and pub on Maui and a restaurant in Waikiki.

The Garreros credit their success to their workers.

“We started with simple vision of making killer craft beer keeping it authentic and always producing in hawaii and i think thats led to our success,” Garrett told KHON2 by phone. “But at the end of the day its a lot of people showing up to work everyday to make that awesome beer and craft that killer burger and make sure our guests are having a great time.”

The Maui Brewing Company now sells beer in 28 states and 13 countries.

From L to R: Linda McMahon, Vice President Mike Pence, Garrett Marrero, and Ivanka Trump (Credit: Garrett Marrero)
From L to R: Linda McMahon, Vice President Mike Pence, Garrett Marrero, and Ivanka Trump (Credit: Garrett Marrero)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s