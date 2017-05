Busted Honolulu is Oahu’s only bra shop that caters exclusively to women size D cup and larger. They offer a variety of styles including everyday bras, sports bras, bridal, maternity, strapless, and swimwear.

Busted Honolulu will be having a trunk show this Saturday, May 6 from 10am-4pm. For more info on event or to make an appointment for a free bra fitting, go to bustedhnl.com or call 808-462-3036.