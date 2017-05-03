The Dave Shoji Aloha Ball Retirement Celebration is coming up on May 21st. Join Dave Shoji, the second-winningest coach in NCAA volleyball history, and other Hawai’i stars for a great evening, which includes a performance by Henry Kapono, Raiatea Helm, and other live musical entertainment, local personalities, appearances by Kawika and Erik Shoji and special guests, and video tributes and highlights.

When: Sunday, May 21, 2017

Time: Gates open at 4:30 p.m.; program begins at 6:00 p.m.

Where: Stan Sheriff Center

Admission: $42

Purchase tickets: Buy online, at the Stan Sheriff Center Box Office, or by calling 944-2697.

