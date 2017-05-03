Hawai’i readies for NCAA tournament in Alabama

GULF SHORES, Ala. – The University of Hawaii beach volleyball team will vie for the national title in the NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship, May 5-7, in Gulf Shores, Ala. The fifth-seeded Rainbow Wahine open tournament action on Friday, May 5 at 10:00 a.m. CT (5:00 a.m. HT) against No. 4 seed Florida State.

The winner will advance to the 3:00 p.m. CT (10:00 a.m. HT) game against the winner of No. 1 USC and No. 8 South Carolina. The Sandbows earned one of two at-large bids into the eight-team, double-elimination tournament and will make their second straight appearance in the NCAAs. UH went 2-2 in last year’s tournament and finished in fourth place.

This will be UH’s second meeting this year against Florida State. The Seminoles handed UH its first loss of the season, 3-2, in Honolulu on March 17 after the SandBows started the year 9-0. FSU also beat UH, 3-2, in last year’s NCAA second round, after the Bows defeated the Seminoles earlier in the 2016 regular season. UH also knocked out FSU in the 2015 AVCA Championships.

Hawai’i enters the NCAAs as the two-time Big West champs. The Rainbow Wahine captured the 2017 Big West Tournament in Pismo Beach, April 28-29. UH has won eight straight and 11 of its last 12 matches. The Rainbow Wahine are 13-2 on the mainland this year, including a perfect 9-0 at neutral sites.

This will be UH’s fourth straight trip as a team to Gulf Shores. The SandBows also competed for the national title during the 2014 and ’15 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Championships.

The event will be televised live by Turner networks, with truTV providing live coverage on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. -12 p.m. HT and the championship round airing on TBS on Sunday, May 7, at 8 a.m. HT. Additional live streaming coverage of every court in each match of the tournament will be available on NCAA.com.

Quick Set

What: 2017 NCAA Beach Volleyball Championship Opening Round

Who: (5) Hawaii vs. (4) Florida State

Date: Friday, May 5

Time: 10:00 a.m. CT/5:00 a.m. HT

Where: Gulf Shores, Ala.

Television: truTV and TBS (select matches)

Streaming: NCAA.com (all matches)

Series History: Florida State leads, 5-2.

