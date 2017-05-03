Hepatitis A vaccinations being offered to state employees in wake of ahi cube recall

Hepatitis A vaccination shots will be offered at the Hawaii State Capitol to state employees Wednesday in wake of the recent voluntary recall of ahi tuna cubes that were used to prepare ahi at businesses across Oahu.

The vaccinations will be offered from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in conference room 329 with service provided by Kaiser and 5 Minute Pharmacy, a local business.

No appointment is necessary and 5 Minute Pharmacy covers all insurance plans to include HMSA, Aloha, UHA, etc.

For Kaiser members, you will be covered by your Kaiser plan and a vaccination team from Kaiser will be present. Show up with a photo identification and your medical insurance card.

This service is being co-sponsored by Vice Speaker John Mizuno and Senator Donna Mercado Kim and is being offered to all House and Senate members and staff, as well as the Office of the Governor and Lt. Governor and all State departments.

Mizuno stresses the event is important for state employees who did receive a vaccination in last year’s hepatitis A outbreak and those who have yet to be vaccinated.

“Although this has been set up to service those who received their first shot last October, because of the recent outbreak of Hep A, this will allow for any State employees who wish to get their first Hep A shot at this time,” said Vice Speak Mizuno. “It is also open to anyone who may have gotten their first shot elsewhere and would like to use this opportunity to receive their second, if you can provide the proof of administration in order to insure it has been at least 6 months since the first shot. This is a great opportunity to try and address this recent outbreak of Hep A for our people.”

