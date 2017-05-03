Island of Hawaii Week: Akaka Falls State Park and Honomu Town



KHON2’s Wake Up 2day and Living808 present a special series from the Island of Hawaii. Trini Kaopuiki went exploring and found the joys of a staycation on Hawaii’s largest island.

At ‘Akaka Falls State Park, located along the northeastern Hamakua Coast, you can see two gorgeous waterfalls on one short hike. The pleasant 0.4-mile uphill hike will take you through a lush rainforest filled with wild orchids, bamboo groves, and draping ferns.

As you follow the paved footpath, you’ll first see 100-foot Kahuna Falls. Continue to follow the loop around the bend and you’ll discover towering ‘Akaka Falls, which plummets 442 feet into a stream-eroded gorge, creating a spectacular backdrop for photographs. ‘Akaka Falls is perhaps Hawaii Island’s most famous waterfall. Easily accessible, this moderately strenuous hike takes less than an hour.

After your hike, you’ll want to check out one of Hawaii Island’s best kept secrets, Honomu Town. Located on the way to ‘Akaka Falls, this old sugar town offers a visitors a delightful stopover with its timber-frame, plantation-era buildings that house art galleries, craft stores, and eateries. It’s the perfect place for a breakfast or lunch, before or after ‘Akaka Falls. Here, you can still catch a glimpse of history as many of the original town structures remain intact and are remarkably preserved. Honomu offers an enjoyable and convenient stopover while touring Hawaii Island, and is a popular addition to ‘Akaka Falls outings.

Be sure to check out Mr. Ed’s Bakery and its adjoining store, where you can pick up some of the island’s best baked goods and tropical preserves. Delicious breads, pastries, cookies, and spreads make this homespun store and bakery a popular destination for locals and visitors.

‘Akaka Falls State Park is located on ‘Akaka Falls Road. Mr. Ed’s Bakery is located at 28-1672 Old Mamalahoa Highway.

