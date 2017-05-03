Keiki Corner: Summer Plus Program

By Published:

Kamaaina Kids has programs across the state that run all year long. They also have programs for the keiki when they are on Summer Break! Summer Plus Program is After Care for the City and County’s Summer Fun Programs, it is a very popular and affordable option for those needing childcare while parents work. It services Keiki ages 5-13 across Oahu, many of which are located in community and district public parks.

Summer Plus provides a wide variety of outdoor games and indoor arts and craft activities. Our ratio is 1:20 and all our staff must clear our criminal background check and they are all First Aid and CPR certified.

Registration date for District 1 and 2 is on May 13th 9-12pm. And for District 3 and 4 is on May 6th 9-12pm.

A listing of all Kama’aina Kids Summer Plus sites can be found at http://kamaainakids.com/

