Registration takes place this month for city’s popular Summer Fun program

Registration for the city’s popular Summer Fun program begins Saturday, May 6, and continues through the month for programs in various park districts throughout the island.

The 2017 Summer Fun program runs Monday through Fridays, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for approximately seven weeks from June 7 to July 21. This excludes federal and state holidays.

While each district offers multiple days for registration, spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis and have the potential to fill up prior to subsequent registration dates. Registration continues until all spots are filled.

The registration schedule follows:

Districts 3 and 4: May 6, 9 a.m. to noon.

Additional dates: May 8 and 9, 2 to 5 p.m.

District 3: Leeward, Central: Asing Community Park, Crestview Community Park, Ewa Beach Community Park, Ewa Mahiko District Park, Hoaeae Community Park, Kalanianaole Beach Park (formerly Nanakuli), Maili Community Park, Makaha Valley Community Park, Makakilo Community Park, Mililani District Park, Pacific Palisades Community Park, Pearl City District Park, Pililaau Community Park, Wahiawa District Park, Waianae District Park, Waiau District Park, Waikele Community Park, Waipahu District Park, Whitmore Community Park

District 4: Windward, North Shore: Ahuimanu Community Park, Aikahi Community Park, Enchanted Lake Community Park, Hauula Community Park, Heeia Summer Fun at Heeia Elementary School, Kahaluu Community Park, Kahuku Summer Fun at Kahuku High School, Kailua Summer Fun at Kailua Elementary School, Kapunahala Neighborhood Park, Laie Summer Fun at Laie Elementary School, Sunset Beach Recreation Center, Waialua District Park, Waimanalo Beach Summer Fun at Blanche Pope Elementary School, Waimanalo District Park

Click here for a full list of locations and phone numbers.

Districts 1 and 2: May 13, 9 a.m. to noon.

Additional dates: May 15 and 16, 2 to 5 p.m.

District 1: East Honolulu: Aina Haina Community Park, Kahala Community Park, Kaimuki Community Park, Kamilo Iki Community Park, Kanewai Community Park, Kapaolono Community Park, Kilauea District Park, Koko Head District Park, Manoa Valley District Park, McCully District Park, Paki Community Park, Palolo District Park, Wilson Community Park

District 2: West Honolulu: Aiea District Park, Ala Puumalu Community Park, Beretania Community Park, Booth District Park, Fern Community Park, Halawa District Park, Kalakaua District Park, Kalihi Uka Community Park, Kalihi Valley District Park, Kamehameha Community Park, Lanakila District Park, Makiki District Park, Moanalua Community Park, Puunui Community Park, Salt Lake District Park, Sheridan Community Park

Click here for a full list of locations and phone numbers.

Registration is held in person at the site of the particular Summer Fun Program.

There is a $25 registration fee (waived for eligible families receiving financial assistance) and an activity fee, which varies from site-to-site depending on the number of excursions and activities. The activity fee cannot exceed $75. All fees are due at the time of registration. Cash and checks made payable to “City and County of Honolulu” are acceptable forms of payment.

Additionally, select Summer Fun Programs offer Summer Plus, which provides activities for the enrolled keiki before and after the regular program hours. This extracurricular program is offered at an additional cost.

The Summer Fun Program on Oahu began in 1944 with 26 sites in response to a community need for positive keiki engagement during WWII. It is now the largest program of its kind in the state, serving some 10,000 children and teens each year.

Summer Fun is much like a day camp, as children enjoy a wide variety of activities including arts and crafts, sports and games, excursions, special events, Hawaiiana and much more.

The Summer Fun Program is open to children in kindergarten (age 5 before Jan. 1 of the current calendar year) through 6th grade (13 years old and have not entered 7th grade).

In conjunction with the keiki Summer Fun program, the Department of Parks and Recreation offers a teen program for youth in intermediate and high school.

Applications for employment in both the keiki and teen programs are still being accepted.

Click here for more information on the Summer Fun program, junior leader and teen programs, and employment opportunities.