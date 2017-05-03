Sheriffs capture third missing Waiawa inmate Brian Aquino

Sheriff’ warrant teams, acting on a tip, captured missing Waiawa Correctional Facility (WCF) inmate Brian Aquino this morning. He was found in the Waikiki area around 5:40 a.m. He did not resist arrest. No one was injured.

Aquino will be processed for the escape and taken to OCCC for intake. He will eventually be transported to Halawa Correctional Facility. On April 20, Honolulu Police arrested inmates Kekoa Aspera and Kamaka Villegas. The two men were booked by HPD for the escape. They are now at the Halawa Correctional Facility.

WCF inmates Brian Aquino, Kekoa Aspera and Kamaka Villegas were reported missing from a headcount at approximately 9 p.m. on April 18. They escaped by going over a barbed-wire fence.

Brian Aquino is serving time for Burglary 1. His next parole hearing was scheduled for October 2017.

Aspera is serving time for Burglary 1 and Theft 1. His parole hearing was scheduled for September 2017.

Villegas is serving time for Promoting a Dangerous Drug 3, Prohibited Acts Related to Drug Paraphernalia, Ownership/Possession of a Prohibited Firearm, Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle, Robbery 2, Forgery 2, and Promoting Prison Contraband 2. His parole hearing isn’t scheduled until April 2019

Waiawa Correctional Facility consists of dorm-style housing for minimum custody, sentenced male inmates. All inmates participate in education or substance abuse treatment programs.