South Street Protected Bike Lane opens to bicyclists

The South Street Protected Bike Lane is now open.

A maile lei untying ceremony marked the opening of Honolulu’s second on-street protected bike lane.

The new lane provides a mauka-makai connection with the King Street Protected Bike Lane, allowing bicyclists to ride to and from Kakaako.

It runs along South Street from King Street to Pohukaina Street. Makai of Pohukaina Street, standard five-foot wide bike lanes and sharrows have been installed to provide connections to Ala Moana Boulevard and Kaka‘ako Makai.

Twenty-nine metered parking stalls were taken away to create the new bike lane. The project cost $80,000 and was completed by in-house staff at the Department of Facility Maintenance.

“You can see around us the reconstruction, the future rail project, which is just a couple blocks away from where we are,” said Michael Packard, administrator of the city’s Complete Streets program. “We’re looking towards a changing community and trying to provide more complete streets so people can get where they need to go in a safe manner using alternative modes.”

The city also plans to widen the sidewalk fronting the Frank F. Fasi Municipal Building near the intersection of King and Alapai streets, and construct a designated bike ramp to improve shared travel between pedestrians and bicycles in the area.