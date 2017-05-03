Makawao man suspected of supplying drugs to high school students arrested, charged

A man on Maui has been arrested and charges on multiple drug offenses after reports that he was supplying drugs to high school students.

On Monday, at about 9:05 a.m., Juvenile Crime Prevention Division and Criminal Intelligence officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Makawao.

As a result of the search, illegal drugs, to include hash oil and marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia associated with the distribution of narcotics were recovered.

The warrant was obtained after information was received by officers that an adult male had been supplying students at King Kekaulike High School with butane hash oil and marijuana.

Dane Resell, 22, of Makawao, was arrested and charged with multiple drug offenses.

His bail was set at $23,200.