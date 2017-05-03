With rail resolution unlikely, Gov. Ige says extending Legislative session would be ‘a waste of time’

Could this Legislative session come to a close without a decision on rail’s future funding?

Gov. David Ige said Wednesday he will not extend the session, which adjourns Thursday, unless lawmakers can come together.

“I think it would be a waste of time. The Legislature, House and Senate, is too divided at this point in time. I don’t think it would be productive,” he said. “I think that any discussion of a special session is premature. There needs to be a plan about how we would fund, what can we afford and how will we fund it. I think it’s premature to have any conversations about a special session until that happens.”

Ige’s decision comes despite a written request from all four mayors in Hawaii:

“The Hawaii Council of Mayors respectfully requests that you extend the 2017 Regular Session of the Legislature pursuant to Article III, section 10 of the Hawaii State Constitution, to enable the Legislature to resolve the differences between SB1 183, SD2, HD2, SCD2 and SB 1183, SD2, HD2, HCD2. Article III, section 10 reads in relevant part: ‘…Any session may be extended for a total of not more than fifteen days. Such extension shall be granted by the presiding officers of both houses at the written request of two-thirds of the members to which each house is entitled or may be granted by the governor.'”

Lawmakers are at odds over Senate Bill 1183, which applies to the county surcharge on state tax, and would determine how rail would be funded on Oahu.

There are two different versions of the bill. The Senate wants to extend the general excise tax for another 10 years, while the House wants to raise the visitor-based Transient Accommodations Tax (TAT) one percent, a change from the 2.75 percent initially proposed last week.

“I’ve expressed as long as a year ago that I think we need to look at a combination of funding — county funds, state funds, as well as private sector funds, and I still believe that all those options should be explored,” Ige said.

He noted that “the constitution does provide that the Legislature can extend itself, so certainly that would be their option.”

The governor also highlighted issues lawmakers were able to agree upon, such as increases to pension payments, wages, affordable housing funds, and early education.

“We entered the budget preparation process 12 months or so ago with a robust growth projected and wanting to make strategic investments in different areas,” he said. “Just to put thing in context, the current projection is $800 million less than when we started preparation of our budget, so clearly it was a challenge on many different fronts.”

Once the session adjourns, Ige has 45 days to review the bills and decide whether to sign them into law, veto them, or let them become law without his signature.

