Could perfect storm of high tides, rain, rising sea levels bring unprecedented flooding?

You could call it a perfect storm—high tides, rain, and rising sea level created a mess of water across Oahu last week, and it could happen again.

Last Friday, major flooding hit Waikiki leading to waters on the roads and over the beach line.

That followed several reports we received from other communities that said major flooding was affecting areas that do not normally flood with the tide.

Always Investigating checked with ocean experts and they told us high tides are getting even higher, sea levels are rising and the flood level is changing.

We also checked with city, state and federal agencies to find out what they are doing to protect critical infrastructure that’s in danger of getting permanently destroyed and finding out the priority list of what gets updated, including what it all will cost.

