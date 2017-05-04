Get ‘Stuck in the ’90s’ with All-4-One, Shai

Get ready to take a trip back in time next month for the Stuck in the ’90s concert.

The concert will feature two groups, All-4-One and Shai, that dominated the R&B charts in the ’90s.

The Grammy-Award-winning group All-4-One garnered countless awards for hit singles such as “So Much In Love” and “I Swear.” The four-man urban contemporary vocal group Shai shot to the top of the R&B and pop charts with its debut album “If I Ever Fall in Love.”

It will also mark a special reunion of the local pop group Forte.

Stuck in the ’90s will be held at Aloha Tower Marketplace on Saturday, June 24. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets cost $29 general admission and $69 VIP, and go on sale this Saturday, May 6.

You can purchase them online here, and at all military outlets and Volcano eCig locations.