Law Week: Immigration Law

From identity theft to family-based green cards, immigration law in Hawaii is an extremely important topic in the islands. Immigration policies are changing at the national level and that will have an impact here at home.

This morning on Wake Up 2day attorney David McCauley joined us in studio to talk about the issues he sees in his practice. McCauley says the largest areas of his firm’s practice are family-based green cards, usually through marriages to Americans, Naturalization applications for US citizenship, and -2 visas for people coming to the US to set up or purchase US businesses.

He also spoke about immigration-based telephone scams. McCauley says there’s an identity-theft scam going around now in which someone pretending to be an immigration officer calls individuals and businesses trying to get personal information. Any call from someone claiming to be from an immigration officer is a scam: the immigration service does not call people on the phone.