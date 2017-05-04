Man arrested in early morning stabbing on South Beretania Street

Honolulu police have arrested a man for an early morning stabbing Thursday.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on South Beretania Street by Foodland.

Emergency Medical Services says a 30-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition after he was stabbed in the back.

23-year-old Ak Yos was arrested on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder.

Sources say the victim and the suspect got into an argument at an apartment complex.

The suspect pushed opened a door and attempted to stab the victim. Another person attempted to take the knife, but the suspected ended up stabbing the victim in the back.