Police search for suspect in Lihue bank robbery

Kauai police are searching for the man responsible for robbing the First Hawaiian Bank on Rice Street in Lihue Thursday morning.

The suspect is described to be possibly in his 50s and roughly 5 feet 11 inches tall. He was wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt and a light-colored cap at the time of the incident.

According to police, the man walked into the bank at approximately 10 a.m., passed a note to the teller stating that he had a gun, and demanded money, then ran off.

Police urge anyone with information to call 911 immediately. Anonymous tipsters can call CrimeStoppers at (808) 246-8300.

CrimeStoppers is a non-profit organization that offers cash rewards of up to $1,000 to anyone furnishing anonymous information that leads to an arrest.