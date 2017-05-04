Rainbow Warriors swept by Ohio State in NCAA semifinal

The University of Hawai’i men’s vollyeball team’s run at a national championship came to an abrupt end Thursday, as the Rainbow Warriors were swept by Ohio State 25-23, 25-18, and 25-19 in the NCAA tournament semifinals.

The hometown Buckeyes out-blocked Hawai’i 11-1, negating the ‘Bows at the net where they had ranked first in the nation in blocks-per-set.

Sophomore opposite hitter Stijn van Tilburg led UH with 13 kills, but the team only hit .256 compared to Ohio State’s .358

Ohio State advances to face BYU in the national championship Saturday in Columbus at 1:00 HST. Hawai’i finishes their season with a 27-6 record.