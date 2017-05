Shen Yun is a dance company from New York that uses classical Chinese dance to bring stories from ancient and modern China to life on stage. Their production includes folk and ethnic tales blended with music from a live orchestra. It’s a great evening of music and culture for the whole family. Hong Jiang, Director of Falun Dafa Association of Hawaii, tells us about Shen Yun’s upcoming shows in Honolulu this weekend.

Website: Shenyun.com