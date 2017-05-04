Sidewalk hole that’s caused several injuries goes unfixed for months

A sidewalk in Manoa poses a danger to neighbors and we’re told people have suffered injuries.

It’s been eight months and a hole at the corner of Maile Way and Oahu Avenue still hasn’t been fixed.

The Manoa Neighborhood Board has tried to get it fixed since last September, but the only action the city took was to place cones on top of the problem area.

The hole is right across the street from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, so there’s a lot of foot traffic in the area, which is why residents are concerned.

Neighborhood board member Denise Bilodeau says if you’re not paying attention, especially at night, it’s easy to trip over.

“We are living in a community where we go out and walk our dogs at night. Lighting is limited at best and so you end up walking in the streets, and that’s not safe,” Bilodeau said. “We’ve had neighbors tell us they tripped, they slipped, they’ve fallen.”

The hole is also in the middle of a common pathway used by UH students and faculty.

Graduate student Marc Malate said he didn’t even realize the hole was there. “I typically just bypass it. I see the cone there and usually go around it,” he said.

“Do you think this is a hazard?” KHON2 asked Malate.

“Yeah, definitely,” he said. “There’s a lot of traffic, a lot of students, if anybody is clumsy like myself.”

Honolulu City Councilwoman Ann Kobayashi got involved. Her staff took a look at the problem and made a report to the city to get it fixed. Kobayashi says that’s when the city placed a sign and two cones.

Bilodeau says that was back in September.

“We really thought whoever put the cones out, they started something,” she said. “We were looking for some work, and no follow-up, nothing has happened with the city since then.”

KHON2 asked Bilodeau, have you made any formal complaints or did you only go through Kobayashi’s office?

“We went through Ann Kobayashi’s office and in the past, calling the city, we usually get no response we get no answers,” she said. “I guess my frustration is why this long? What has to happen? Who gets to pay for the liability of having something like that?”

We reached out to the city to find out when it was told about the hole and why it still hasn’t been fixed.

A city spokesman told us the city has scheduled to complete repairs in the next couple of weeks.

“The Department of Facility Maintenance is working on a list of repairs, and hopes to get to the hole on Maile Way and Oahu Avenue as soon as possible,” he said.