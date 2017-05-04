What’s Poppin with Primo Popcorn

Our featured popcorn is CARAMEL MACCHIADO, May’s Chocolate of the Month. This limited-edition item is made especially for Mother’s Day. It’s a creamy, caramel Kona coffee treat.

Another creamy treat is our VANILLA BEAN frozen custard. It a cold treat that is as pure as it gets. Plain and simple, this basic flavor will still wow you.

This weekend Primo Popcorn will be at the Neil Blaisdell Center for the Islandwide Crafts and Food Expo.

Friday 5/5 4pm – 9pm

Saturday 5/6 10am – 8p

Sunday 5/7 10am – 5pm.

Come check out all our flavors of frozen custard and popcorn at 120 Sand Island Access Road or click and shop online at http://primopopcorn.com/