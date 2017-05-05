Aloha Friday Fill-up Location (May 5) – Likelike

It’s that time again, Aloha Friday Fill-up is back and today, May 5, Wake Up 2day is at the Likelike location in Kaneohe.

It is located at the Aloha Gas & Aloha Island Mart at 45-620 Kamehameha Hwy., which is next to Burger King, at the corner of Likelike Hwy. and Kamehameha Hwy.

The promotion lasts from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and you have to mention “KHON2” to get $0.50 off a gallon of gas.

There are attendants at this Aloha Gas and Aloha Island Mart who can walk you through it if you are not sure what to do.

Watch KHON2 and Living 808 for a live report from the Aloha Gas & Aloha Island Mart Likelike.