Army investigation underway after mother says stranger tried to kidnap her child

Fort Shafter Military Police, in conjunction with the Honolulu Police Department, are investigating a possible attempted child abduction on Aliamanu Military Reservation.

It happened in the vicinity of Oleander Street.

According to U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, a resident reported seeing a man enter the family’s back gate and try to grab her child, then fled the scene.

The suspect was described as a man driving a silver-colored pickup truck with a Hawaii license plate.

Military police canvassed the area and continue to be on the lookout for the suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Fort Shafter Military Police Desk at (808) 438-7114.