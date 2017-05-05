He is known for his creative approach to the ancient art of hula and you have a chance to see his work first hand tonight and tomorrow night at the beautiful Hawaii Theater. This morning on Wake Up 2day, kumu hula Patrick Makuakane, founder of Na Lei Hulu I Ka Wekiu, joined us in studio to talk about his halau’s appearance in Honolulu.

Makuakane’s company is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Natives Are Restless which he says is a much different show compared to the first Natives Are Restless from 20 years ago. He admits the are some controversial pieces in the show but he’s hopeful it will be well received in Hawaii.

Makuakane has been performing in San Francisco for over 30 years and understands that mainland audiences are much different from any audience in Hawaii.

The Natives are Restless can be seen on Friday and Saturday nights at the Hawaii Theatre. Both shows begin at 7:30 P.M.

For more information go to www.hawaiitheatre.com or call, 528-0506.