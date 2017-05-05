Class of 2017 high school graduation ceremonies at Aloha Stadium

Graduation season is just around the corner and six high schools will hold commencement ceremonies at Aloha Stadium throughout the month.
The schedule and parking information follows:
Mililani High School
Saturday, May 13, 2017 ● Ceremony: 5:00pm – 6:30pm; Reception to follow: 6:45pm – 8:00pm
Parking fee: $7.00 per car / $30 per bus or limousine.
Main Salt Lake Gate 1 will open at 3:00pm
North Kam Gate 2 will open at 4:00pm
Halawa Gate 3 will open at 3:00pm
Additional parking will be available at Aiea Elementary School starting at 4:00pm
Turnstile Gates 1, 4 & 5 will open to the public starting at 4:00pm. Seating will be in the South Orange and Blue sections (Makai Section F-K as needed).
Aiea High School
Thursday, May 18, 2017 ● Ceremony: 6:00pm – 7:30pm; Reception to follow: 7:45pm – 9:30pm
Parking fee: before $7.00 per car / $30 per bus or limousine.
Main Salt Lake Gate 1 will open at 3:30pm
North Kam Gate 2 will open at 5:00pm
Halawa Gate 3 will open at 4:30pm
Turnstile Gates 1, and 4 will open to the public starting at 5:00pm. Seating will be in the South Orange and Blue sections.
Radford High School
Friday, May 19, 2017 ● Ceremony: 6:00pm – 7:15pm; Reception to follow: 7:30pm – 8:15pm
Parking fee: $7.00 per car / $30 per bus or limousine.
Main Salt Lake Gate 1 will open at 3:30pm
North Kam Gate 2 will open at 5:00pm
Halawa Gate 3 will open at 5:00pm
Turnstile Gates 1, and 4 will open to the public starting at 5:00pm. Seating will be in the South Orange and Blue sections.
Pearl City High School
Saturday, May 20, 2017 ● Ceremony: 5:00pm – 6:15pm; Reception to follow: 6:30pm – 8:00pm
Parking fee: $7.00 per car / $30 per bus or limousine.
Main Salt Lake Gate 1 will open at 3:00pm
North Kam Gate 2 will open at 4:30pm
Halawa Gate 3 will open at 3:00pm
Turnstile Gates 1, 4 & 5 will open to the public starting at 4:00pm. Seating will be in the South Orange and Blue sections.
Campbell High School
Sunday, May 21, 2017 ● Ceremony: 5:00pm – 6:40pm; Reception to follow: 6:55pm – 8:15pm
Parking fee: $7.00 per car / $30 per bus or limousine.
Main Salt Lake Gate 1 will open at 3:00pm
North Kam Gate 2 will open at 4:00pm
Halawa Gate 3 will open at 3:00pm
Additional parking will be available at Aiea Elementary School starting at 4:00pm
Turnstile Gates 1, 4 & 5 will open to the public starting at 4:00pm. Seating will be in the South Orange and Blue sections (Makai Section F-K as needed).
Moanalua High School
Monday, May 22, 2017 ● Ceremony: 5:30pm – 7:00pm; Reception to follow: 7:15pm – 8:15pm
Parking fee: $7.00 per car / $30 per bus or limousine.
Main Salt Lake Gate 1 will open at 3:00pm
North Kam Gate 2 will open at 4:30pm
Halawa Gate 3 will open at 4:00pm
Additional parking will be available at Aiea Elementary School starting at 4:30pm
Turnstile Gates 1, 4 & 5 will open to the public starting at 4:30pm. Seating will be in the South Orange and Blue sections (Makai Section F-K as needed).
For more information and parking maps, visit www.alohastadium.hawaii.gov or call Aloha Stadium at (808) 483-2500.