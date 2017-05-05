Furlough inmate Kawailani Awana fails to return to WCCC

Kawailani Awana

Women’s Community Correctional Center inmate Kawailani Awana failed to return back to the facility from her furlough pass. She was scheduled to return at 8 p.m., Thursday night.  State Sheriffs and Honolulu Police were notified of her failure to return.

Awana is 26-years old, 4’11” tall and weighs 130 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Awana is serving time for Methamphetamine Trafficking 2. Escape 2 is expected to be added to her charges. Her next parole hearing is scheduled for August 2017.

She is a community custody inmate with furlough pass privileges.  Community Custody is the lowest custody level.

Anyone who sees Awana is urged to call 911 or Sheriff Dispatch at 586-1352.

