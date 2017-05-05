Hawaii County mayor proposes major hikes in property, fuel taxes

While city officials are figuring how to pay for rail, we’ve learned residents on Hawaii Island are facing huge hikes in property and fuel taxes.

Here’s how they could impact you.

Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim says he needs $21.5 million to balance the county’s budget after cuts to the county’s share of the state’s Transient Accommodations Tax revenue plus new salary increases for many union workers.

To make it happen, he’s proposing a 6.5% increase in real property taxes, which would raise the residential rate 65 cents.

That means for a typical single-family home, property taxes would go up $227.

Hawaii County’s residential tax rate is already the highest in the state, about three times higher than Oahu’s.

On top of a hike in property taxes, Kim also wants to double the fuel tax hike from 8.8 cents per gallon to 19 cents in the next fiscal year, and gradually increasing to 23 cents by 2019.

The mayor’s proposal still need go through the county council, and during that process, members of the public will have a chance to voice their opinions.

Click here to view Mayor Kim’s message to the County Council.

The following is a breakdown of real property tax rates by county and class.

County Class Tax rate per $1,000 net taxable property HAWAII Residential $10.05 Apartment $10.85 Commercial $10.05 Industrial $10.05 Agricultural or Native Forests $9.25 Conservation $10.85 Hotel and Resort $10.85 Homeowner $6.15 Affordable Rental Housing $6.15 HONOLULU Residential $3.50 Commercial $12.40 Industrial $12.40 Agricultural $5.70 Preservation $5.70 Hotel and Resort $12.90 Public Service $0.00 Vacant Agricultural $8.50 Residential A $6.00 MAUI Residential $5.30 Apartment $6.00 Commercial $6.60 Industrial $6.69 Agricultural $5.66 Conservation $5.80 Hotel and Resort $8.71 Homeowner $2.70 Time Share $14.31 Commercialized Rental $4.35 KAUAI Residential $6.05 Vacation Rental $8.85 Commercial $8.10 Industrial $8.10 Agricultural $6.75 Conservation $6.75 Hotel and Resort $10.85 Homestead $3.05 Residential Investor $7.05 Commercialized Home Use $5.05