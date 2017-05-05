Kipapa Bridge rehabilitation project begins with first full weekend closure

A rehabilitation project by the Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Highways Division will close Kipapa Stream Bridge (Roosevelt) over the weekend.

HDOT alerts Oahu motorists that Kamehameha Highway will be closed in both directions between Ka Uka Boulevard and Lanikuhana Avenue from Friday night, May 5, at 9 p.m. continuously through Monday morning, May 8, at 5 a.m. for bridge deck work.

This project will improve the structural capacity, seismic retrofit, travel surface, and railings of the existing Roosevelt Bridge.

Closures for the following weekends are tentatively scheduled:

Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 – Monday, Aug. 14, 2017

Friday, Sept. 8, 2017 – Monday, Sept. 11, 2017

Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 – Monday, Nov. 6, 2017

Friday, Dec. 1, 2017 – Monday, Dec. 4, 2017

Friday, Dec. 15, 2017 – Monday, Dec. 18, 2017

During these weekend closures, motorists are advised to use the H-2 Freeway as an alternate route. The weekend closures allow the overall project to be completed faster and reduces impacts during traditional commute times.

If necessary, there will also be a single northbound lane closure with a contraflow on Monday, May 8, 2017 through Friday, May 12, 2017 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday, May 13, 2017 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HDOT advises motorists to prepare for the closures by checking traffic websites, mapping the best route, and adding extra travel time to their commutes.

Electronic message boards will be posted to warn motorists of the closures. Special Duty Police Officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control. Emergency vehicles, first responders, and TheBus have been notified of the roadwork and will be allowed through the closure.

Roadwork is weather permitting.