McDonald’s of Hawaii: Signature Crafted Recipes Sandwiches

By Published:

McDonald’s of Hawaii representative Suzy Rehfeldt is here to discuss their newly launched signature crafted recipes sandwiches.

In celebration of Cinco De Mayo, we are making their Pico Guacamole Sandwich!

To help kick off this new sandwich line-up, McDonald’s is giving away some cool products including their FRORK.

Beginning at 11 A.M. today, twelve of their stores across the state will be giving out FRORKS on a first-come, first-served basis at the following McDonald’s locations:

Oahu – Fort Street Mall, Kapolei West, Keeaumoku, Koapaka, Laie, Pearl City Gateway, Waipahu

Maui – Kehalani, Kahului

Hawaii Island – Hilo, Kona Commons

Kauai – Waipouli

Customers can find out which restaurants are giving away FRORKS in two ways:

  1. Call 1-844-MCD-FRORK (1-844-623-3767). (We need to confirm this number with McDonald’s USA)  Customers will then receive an automatic text message directing them to the restaurant closest to them where the FRORKs are being given away.
  2. Visit McDonalds.com. A full list of participating FRORK giveaway restaurants will be available.

For FRORK info and rules, visit any one of McDonald’s of Hawaii’s 74 Facebook pages or Twitter account @McDonaldsHawaii. Use hashtags #SignatureCraftedHawaii and #Sweepstakes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s