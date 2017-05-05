McDonald’s of Hawaii: Signature Crafted Recipes Sandwiches

McDonald’s of Hawaii representative Suzy Rehfeldt is here to discuss their newly launched signature crafted recipes sandwiches.

In celebration of Cinco De Mayo, we are making their Pico Guacamole Sandwich!

To help kick off this new sandwich line-up, McDonald’s is giving away some cool products including their FRORK.

Beginning at 11 A.M. today, twelve of their stores across the state will be giving out FRORKS on a first-come, first-served basis at the following McDonald’s locations:

Oahu – Fort Street Mall, Kapolei West, Keeaumoku, Koapaka, Laie, Pearl City Gateway, Waipahu

Maui – Kehalani, Kahului

Hawaii Island – Hilo, Kona Commons

Kauai – Waipouli

Customers can find out which restaurants are giving away FRORKS in two ways:

Call 1-844-MCD-FRORK (1-844-623-3767). (We need to confirm this number with McDonald’s USA) Customers will then receive an automatic text message directing them to the restaurant closest to them where the FRORKs are being given away. Visit McDonalds.com. A full list of participating FRORK giveaway restaurants will be available.

For FRORK info and rules, visit any one of McDonald’s of Hawaii’s 74 Facebook pages or Twitter account @McDonaldsHawaii. Use hashtags #SignatureCraftedHawaii and #Sweepstakes.