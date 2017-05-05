Olympic Gold Medalist Kristi Yamaguchi returns to Hawaii

This fall, a star-studded cast of figure skating champions will descend on Honolulu to help skating phenomenon Kristi Yamaguchi celebrate the 25th anniversary of her Olympic gold. They’ll take center ice at the Neil S. Blaisdell Arena in an all-new production of GOLDEN MOMENT Hawaii, an extraordinary “concert on ice” to benefit early childhood literacy in Hawaii, a project of Kristi Yamaguchi’s Always Dream Foundation (ADF).

For two shows only, September 9-10, the Blaisdell Arena stage will be frozen over to showcase a cast of figure skating champions from North America and Japan.

Kristi Yamaguchi joined Wake Up 2day with all of the details.

More at www.alwaysdream.org.