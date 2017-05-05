Rainbow Warriors return home from NCAA tournament, look forward to 2018

There may not be a new banner hanging in the Stan Sheriff Center following yesterday’s semifinal loss to Ohio State in the NCAA tournament, but the University of Hawai’i men’s volleyball team still considers 2017 a banner year.

“I think we did some great things.” Sophomore All-American opposite Stijn van Tilburg said. Charlie (Wade) always talks about leaving a legacy behind and having to say that you were part of one of the greatest teams that played volleyball for UH it is awesome.”

The Rainbow Warriors returned home from Columbus Friday, still in good spirits despite their straight set loss to the Buckeyes Thursday night. Though many underclassmen are going to miss their senior brethren, the ‘Bows will return a stacked rotation in 2018 with 7 players returning with starting experience.

“I know we didn’t end off how we wanted to but just immediately after things were done I know a lot of the guys are pretty stoked for next year because we have a lot of returnees coming back and the seniors really set the foundation for the guys that we have now.” Sophomore libero Larry “Tui” Tuileta added. ”

We were talking about how the whole team was invested in the process and the coaching and that’s all because of the seniors and very thankful to have them.”

Hawaii’s 27-6 record in 2017 tied the 1996 team (27-3) for most wins in program history.