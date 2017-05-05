Registration for Oahu’s junior lifeguard program to be conducted online

Oahu youth who love the ocean can sign up online later this month for the City and County of Honolulu’s junior lifeguard program.

The registration period runs from May 15-29. This will be the first time registrations will be conducted online and not in person.

Programs will be held at four locations: Ehukai Beach Park, Ala Moana Beach Park, Makaha Beach Park, and Kalama Beach.

Each location will offer six 5-day sessions between June 5 and July 21, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. There is a limit of 45 students per session.

The program culminates with the State Junior Lifeguarding Championships on July 29 at Ala Moana Beach Park.

The program is free and open to youth ages 12-17. Applicants must have swimming skills and be able to swim for 100 yards continuously with 100-percent effort. Qualified swims will be held on the first day.

Click here for more information and to register.

The program is funded in part by the Hawaii Tourism Authority and conducted in partnership with the City and County of Honolulu and the North Shore Lifeguard Association.