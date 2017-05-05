Want to spend a day with Chris Pratt? Actor holds fundraising contest for children’s hospital

A Hollywood star is teaming up with a young patient at Seattle Children’s Hospital to help other ailing children.

Chris Pratt is known for his roles in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Jurassic World.”

He’s actually in Hawaii right now shooting the Jurassic sequel and you can get a chance to meet him in an online fundraising contest.

Pratt got the idea after meeting 14-year-old Makenna Schwab, who suffers from a rare connective tissue disorder called Larsen Syndrome that affects her bone development.

So far, she’s had more surgeries in her life than birthdays.

Schwab asked Pratt to help raise money for the hospital’s orthopedic department, and now he’s coming through on that promise.

All you have to do is donate $10 for a chance to enter, and you can enter as many times as you want.

If you win, you’ll get a four-night hotel stay, plus you’ll get to visit the set of “Jurassic World” and hang out with Pratt.

The deadline to enter is June 1.

