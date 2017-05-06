Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles and French toast recalled

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Pinnacle Foods Inc. recall due to possible listeria contamination

(CNN) — A New Jersey food company is recalling Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles and French toast over fears of listeria contamination.

Pinnacle Foods’ voluntary recall issued Friday night affects frozen products distributed in the United States and Mexico, but does not include dry mixes and syrups, the company said.

It said it issued the recall after testing showed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes at a production plant.

“We are working in coordination with the Food and Drug Administration,” Pinnacle Foods said.

Listeria causes serious and at times fatal infections in children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems. It can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

Affected products can be returned to the place of purchase for a refund, the company said.

No incidents of illness have been reported.

CNN’s Joe Sutton contributed to this report.

This announcement applies only to the Aunt Jemima frozen products listed below and does not include any Aunt Jemima dry mixes and syrups.

All ‘Best By’ dates of the following products are included in this recall:

17 Retail Products PKG UPC AUNT JEMIMA LIL GRIDDLERS BLUEBERRY 14.5oz 019600054603 AUNT JEMIMA MINI PANCAKES 14.5oz 019600054801 AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600057703 AUNT JEMIMA CINNAMON FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600058908 AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN FRENCH TOAST 12.5oz 019600059684 AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE LOW FAT 14.5oz 019600061007 AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062004 AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062103 AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062202 AUNT JEMIMA LOW FAT WAFFLE 17.18oz 019600062301 AUNT JEMIMA BLUEBERRY PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600064701 AUNT JEMIMA OATMEAL PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600064909 AUNT JEMIMA WHOLE GRAIN PANCAKE 14.5oz 019600066408 AUNT JEMIMA BUTTERMILK PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600068204 AUNT JEMIMA HOMESTYLE PANCAKE 14.8oz 019600069102 AUNT JEMIMA 60CT CLUB PANCAKES PREMIUM 019600435907 AUNT JEMIMA PANCAKE MEXICO 60CT 019600435921

2 additional items are being recalled in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Product PKG UPC AUNT JEMIMA FRENCH TOAST & SAUSAGE 5.5oz 051000063915 HUNGRY MAN SELECTS CHICKEN & WAFFLES 8/16oz 658276202903

– See more at: http://investors.pinnaclefoods.com/investor-center/news-and-events/news-releases/news-releases-details/2017/Pinnacle-Foods-Inc-Voluntarily-Recalls-Aunt-Jemima-Frozen-Pancakes-Frozen-Waffles–Frozen-French-Toast-Slices-Due-to-Possible-Listeria-Contamination/default.aspx#sthash.Fu4cvuIN.dpuf