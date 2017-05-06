Man arrested after allegedly stabbing wife on Kauai

A 37-year-old Hanamaulu man is in police custody after allegedly stabbing his wife Friday evening.

Wendell Badua and his wife were at home when he allegedly stabbed her in the abdomen with a knife at about 6:25 p.m.

The victim was taken to Wilcox Hospital where she is being treated for her injuries. She is currently in stable condition.

Badua’s mother-in-law sustained non-life threatening injuries during the incident. She was also taken to Wilcox for treatment and was later released.

Badua was arrested for attempted murder in the second degree. Additional charges against him are pending.

He is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

