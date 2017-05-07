Fogel homers in ‘Bows series finale loss to 14th ranked Cal State Fullerton

The University of Hawai’i baseball team (25-17, 7-8 Big West) put Rainbow Warriors aboard on Sunday, but struggled to bring them home in the series finale loss to No. 14 Cal State Fullerton (28-16, 10-5), 6-2, at Les Murakami Stadium.

The Titans wasted no time in reaching the scoreboard. Scott Hurst reached base for the 10th time in the series with a comebacker at starter Neil Uskali in the first, reached third base on a sacrifice bunt and came home on a Dillon Persinger sacrifice fly. CSF made it consecutive scoring innings with another run in the second, but the ‘Bows were still in striking distance.

Battling back in the second, freshman left fielder Adam Fogel sparked the ‘Bows, firing a home run down the left field line into the wind, trimming the deficit to a single run.

A pair for the Titans in the third sent the Rainbow Warriors to the bullpen for well-rested left-handed starter Dominic DeMiero, who closed out the third without further runs. Across the next six frames, DeMiero allowed only two runs, striking out two.

The lone retort for the Rainbow Warriors was a seventh-inning home run blast down the right field line by third baseman Josh Rojas. However, the 10 runners left aboard, including a pair of bases-loaded situations, proved too much a challenge with the Titans holding on for the 6-2 win. The Titans were also able to take the 2-1 series win as well.

Uskali ( 6-3) took the loss after throwing only 2.2 innings, giving three earned runs on six hits. For the Titans, Brett Workman (5-1) earned the win, throwing 5.0 innings with seven hits and one earned run.

Johnny Weeks and Rojas were stout offensive performers for the ‘Bows, each hitting 3-for-4 on the afternoon, pacing Hawai’i’s 10 hits in the game.

Next up for the Rainbow Warriors is another home series against UC Irvine at Les Murakami Stadium, splitting up next weekend around graduation. The Anteaters (17-28, 4-11 BWC) are coming off a 2-1 series loss to CSUN this week.