Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Elona Keanini



Honolulu police have a 250-thousand warrant for the arrest of a woman accused of identity theft.

Honolulu police are looking for Elona Keanini.

“On August 2, 2016, the complainant was reconciling her checkbook when she noticed one of the checks written was to Keanini. After checking her checkbook she found that that was actually a check she had written to Costco to pay a bill and placed in her mailbox for the postal service to pick up. The detective assigned to the case went to the bank and found that Keanini produced [the victim’s] state ID, and cashed the check,” Sgt. Kim Buffett, CrimeStoppers, said.

Keanini is now wanted for a number of counts including forgery, theft, and identity theft.

She has a 250-thousand dollar information charging warrant out for her arrest.

“She has 34 prior convictions and we believe she may be on the Big Island,” Buffett added.

If you know where Elona Keanini is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.