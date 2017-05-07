Sam Choy’s in the Kitchen: Alyssa Lai and Kapua Tong



John and Sam head to Waimanalo to visit Alyssa Lai and Kaiakua Tong. They will create a meal in a house made with Alyssa’s own two hands, with help from Habitat for Humanity and the community.

Box Choy:

Heinz Yellow Mustard

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese

GARDEN SALAD

1 head romaine lettuce, chopped

¼ red onion, chopped

3 small red sweet peppers, seeded and sliced

6-8 cherry tomatoes, halved

Dressing:

2 tablespoons Kraft Homestyle Ranch Dressing

2 tablespoons Kraft Classic Ranch Dressing

2 tablespoons Kraft Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing

2 tablespoons Kraft Sweet Brown Sugar

Aloha Shoyu to taste

Place lettuce in a large serving bowl. Top with onions, peppers and tomatoes.

In a small bowl, add dressing ingredients and mix well. Drizzle over garden salad and serve.

MACARONI SALAD

Macaroni salad, pre-prepared

½ teaspoon Kraft Yellow Mustard

1 tablespoon Kraft Miracle Whip

1 corn on the cob, kernels cut from cob

Black pepper to taste

3 romaine lettuce leaves

In a large bowl, mix macaroni salad, mustard, Miracle Whip, corn and black pepper until well blended. Place romaine leaves on a plate. Scoop macaroni salad onto leaves and serve.

KALUA PIG FRIED RICE

3-4 cups rice, cooked

12 ounces kalua pig

2-3 tablespoons Aloha Shoyu

3 tablespoons oil

½ red onion, chopped

3 small red sweet peppers, seeded and sliced

1 egg

Place cooked rice in a Ziploc bag, add Aloha Shoyu and massage the bag until rice is evenly coated. Set aside. In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Cook kalua pig and onions until tender. Add red peppers and rice and mix well. Add egg and combine. Press mixture into a bowl, place a plate over the bowl and flip over. Tap the bottom of the bowl before removing it and serve.

JOHN VENERI STIR-FRY

2 steaks, cooked and sliced

½ red onion, sliced

2-3 small red sweet peppers, sliced

2 tablespoons oil

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add steak, onions and red peppers until heated through.

CHICKEN KATSU WITH SRIRACHA & PINEAPPLE KATSU SAUCE

4 pieces boneless chicken thighs

½ cup olive oil

½ cup Aloha Shoyu

1 egg

½ cup flour

2 cups canola oil

1 cup panko

Salt and pepper to taste

Pineapple Katsu Sauce:

2 cups Aloha Hawaiian Style Katsu Sauce

2 cups pineapple, cubed

Sriracha to taste

In a medium bowl, mix olive oil and Aloha Shoyu. Dip chicken in marinade. Salt and pepper both sides of chicken. Coat chicken in flour, shaking off any excess. Dip chicken into egg then press into panko until well coated on both sides. Heat cooking oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Place chicken in hot oil until golden brown (approximately 3-4 minutes per side).

Sauce: In a small bowl, mix katsu sauce and Sriracha. Cook pineapple in a small skillet. Add sauce mixture and stir. Pour over chicken and serve.

KRAFT MACARONI & CHEESE WITH PEPPERS

1 box Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, prepared

2-3 small red sweet peppers, sliced

Prepare Kraft Macaroni & Cheese as directed. Stir in red peppers and serve.