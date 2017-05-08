Ask a Specialist: Preventing Reflux

Do you suffer from heartburn? Are you always clearing your throat? You could be suffering from reflux. Learn more about it, including what foods you should avoid, what you can do to prevent it and what treatment options are available with Olivia Uchima, Speech-Language and Swallowing Pathologist at The Queen’s Medical Center – Punchbowl, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

Olivia Uchima is part of the team at the Outpatient Communication and Swallowing Services Department at The Queen’s Medical Center – Punchbowl. You can reach them at 691-4743. To learn more about the types of services provided, go to queensmedicalcenter.org/speech-pathology