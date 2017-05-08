DOE to expand free meal program to 52 public schools statewide

This upcoming school year, the Hawaii State Department of Education (HIDOE) will expand a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) free meal program, called the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), from 30 public schools to a total of 52 across the state.

The CEP program allows a school district, a group of schools or a single school to serve free meals to all students even if they do not qualify for free or reduced-priced lunch reimbursements.

“We are very pleased to be able to expand this program to 22 additional schools statewide to provide free meals for over 8,500 more students,” said superintendent Kathryn Matayoshi. “The program helped over 18,000 students to receive free meals over the past two years and provided significant relief for many families.”

The 22 additional schools being added to the program in school year 2017-18 are:

Oahu

Aiea El.

Central Middle

Governor Sanford B. Dole Middle

Kaala El.

Kaewai El.

Kahaluu El.

Kaiulani El.

Kalihi El.

Kauluwela El.

Mayor Joseph J. Fern El.

Palolo El.

Puuhale El.

Waipahu El.

William P. Jarrett Middle

Hawaii Island

Chiefess Kapiolani El.

Hilo Union El.

Honaunau El.

Hookena El.

Keaukaha El.

Ke Kula O Ehunuikaimalino

Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole El. & Inter.

Waimea El.

The 30 schools already participating in the program in school year 2016-17 are:

Kauai

Kekaha El.

Oahu

Blanche Pope El.

Leihoku El.

Linapuni El.

Maili El.

Makaha El.

Nanaikapono El.

Nanakuli El.

Nanakuli High & Intermediate

Olomana School

Waianae El.

Waianae High

Waianae Middle

Waimanalo El. & Intermediate

Maui

Hana High & El.

Molokai

Kaunakakai El.

Kilohana El.

Maunaloa El.

Molokai Middle

Molokai High

Lanai

Lanai High & El.

Hawaii Island

Kau High & Pahala El.

Keaau El.

Keaau High

Keaau Middle

Keonepoko El.

Mountain View El.

Naalehu El.

Pahoa El.

Pahoa High

To qualify for the CEP program, a district, grouping or school must have a minimum of 40 percent or more of its students eligible for free or reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program.

Currently, HIDOE pays an average of $5.50 a meal (including food costs, labor, utilities, etc.). The USDA reimburses the state $3.89 for students who qualify for a free meal and $0.44 for those paying for a meal. HIDOE charges $2.50 for elementary school meals for a total of $2.94 in recouped cost for the state.

Under the program all students in the CEP school would qualify for the higher $3.89 reimbursement. While participating schools may no longer be collecting meal monies and ensuring accounts have sufficient funds, families will be required to provide information for data collection.

