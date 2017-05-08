Larry’s Bakery to close after 57 years



After 57 years in business, a popular Salt Lake bakery is closing its doors for good.

Larry and Irene Yafuso first opened Larry’s Bakery in 1960 in Waimalu Shopping Center.

It was from those humble beginnings that the “Home of the White Chantilly Cake” grew into the bustling business it is today.

The Yafusos’ children now run the bakery, which is currently located at 4369 Lawehana Street near Target.

It’s known for nostalgic treats such as glazed cinnamon bread, jelly rolls, turnovers, and manju.

Recently, Larry’s Bakery had to make the tough decision to close because Irene Yafuso has been battling Alzheimer’s and will now need greater care.

“I want to spend time with my mom. She’s everything. She’s done so much for us. I’m looking forward to that time,” said Iris Yafuso Toguchi.

“Since we announced it’s been kind of crazy. We’ve been kind of busy so we really haven’t, it hasn’t sunken in yet,” said Lance Yafuso.

The Yafusos say from now until their last day, they’re bringing back some of their father’s original recipes, such as macadamia nut torte and old-fashioned donuts.

The bakery’s Holoholo Truck will close Wednesday, May 17.

The hours have been a bit irregular lately, but for its final week, the bakery will be open Monday, May 22, through Saturday, May 27, from 6:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

A warehouse sale will be held on Sunday, May 21, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., and then an “everything must go” sale will be held Saturday, June 10, and Sunday, June 11.

